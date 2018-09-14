× Deputies: Man shot in apparent love triangle dispute

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators said a grand jury will likely determine charges in a Thursday night shooting that appeared to be the result of a love triangle.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said one man was shot several times in the incident on Watson Lane Thursday night, but he is expected to recover.

The shooting happened after the victim went to a home on Watson Lane where deputies said his girlfriend was living with her baby, another man and his brother. The man made accusations and slapped the woman and her other boyfriend, deputies said, and then set a baby outfit hanging by the wall of the trailer on fire.

The brother shot the man with a pistol several times and the man left, deputies said. He was picked up on Macedonia Road, where Madison County deputies said he told them he had been shot in a road rage incident. An ambulance took him to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said no arrests have been made, and the case will likely be sent to a grand jury to determine any charges.