Country singer Morgan Wallen to perform at Stand Up Live for the Great Diaper Drive Concert!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –The annual Great Diaper Drive is almost here!

Every year WHNT News 19, WDRM and Rocket City Mom come together to collect diapers and wipes for families in need across north Alabama. Last year we were able to collect over 147,000 diapers for the Tennessee Valley!

This year’s event gets going with a special guest concert featuring country singer Morgan Wallen.

The concert will be held on October 15 at Stand Up Live. Tickets for the concert are $25. For more information about the concert and to purchase your ticket, click here.

All proceeds benefit the Diaper Bank at the Food Bank of North Alabama. The diaper bank works to provide diapers and wipes to partner agencies across 11 area counties; greatly expanding the impact of the Great Diaper Drive.