Clements High School is the Pep Rally of the Week!

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Clements High School brought their A-game celebrating as the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week!

Clements students were decked out in beach gear today and got pumped up for their Friday night football game!

There was also a special “punishment” doled out to the school’s cheerleaders — pies to the face!

Clements travels to Phil Campbell for Friday night’s game.

