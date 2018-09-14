Arizona woman cited for driving in HOV lane with mannequin

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX (KNXV) — A Mesa woman was given a citation by a DPS trooper after being caught driving in the HOV lane with a mannequin in the passenger seat.

According to DPS, the 19-year-old driver was spotted driving in the HOV lane on the Loop 202 near Van Buren exit on September 7. Officials say once the woman saw the trooper she tried to pull off the freeway.

The driver was issued a citation, which carries a minimum $400 charge.

Troopers cite more than 4,000 HOV lane violators annually.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.