× Morning wreck ties up traffic on 72 near Moores Mill Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A wreck on Highway 72 westbound backed up traffic heading down Chapman Mountain Thursday morning.

Online traffic information indicated traffic was moving slowly in the area of Moores Mill Road around 9:15 a.m.

An overturned vehicle was reported in the area by the state Department of Transportation. Two vehicles could be seen at the site of the wreck.

There was no word on injuries.