Two women to launch Huntsville’s first pedal pub

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - You can already pedal to your favorite bar in Nashville. Now, two women say Huntsville is ready for its own pedal pub.

Downtown Huntsville is becoming a fusion of new activity. New storefronts and artists are setting up shop on just about every corner.

"Downtown is really becoming a fun place in the Tennessee Valley for everybody to visit," Victoria Moore said.

"Everyone has been getting their feet wet with new modes of tourism in Huntsville," Anna Gail Echols said.

But Tori Moore and Anna Gail Echols want to show people there's more than one way to get around. Neither one is a 9 to 5'er, so Anna Gail and Tori put their heads together on a new business venture.

"We both rode the bike in Nashville and adored it, we fell in love with the idea," Moore said.

"We really thought we were just going to love the stops that we did, and then we realized it was the experience of being on the bike that was so much fun," Echols said.

For the last six months, the pair have been making plans to launch their own pedal pub. They've met with city leaders, filled out the paperwork and ordered a custom bike which is being built and shipped from Spain.

"The city has been so willing to work with us on all aspects of the business," Echols said.

With a simple vote Thursday evening, Anna Gail and Victoria are one step closer to launching Rocket CityRover. They're taking reservations to hit the road in October with Anna Gail at the wheel. They say they'll stick around downtown, with plans to cruise to Campus 805 and back.

Moore and Echols got their operating permit on Thursday evening. There'll be a public hearing about the pedal pub in two weeks.