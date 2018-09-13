× Three people hurt in morning wreck on Winchester Road

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle wreck on Winchester Road Thursday morning.

Alabama State Troopers said the vehicles collided around 8 a.m. on Winchester at Sougahatchee Drive, about two miles from Buckhorn High School.

Troopers said two vehicles collided and that all three people involved had injuries.

The driver of one vehicle was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition, according to HEMSI spokesman Don Webster. The passenger was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Troopers said everyone involved in the wreck was wearing a seat belt.