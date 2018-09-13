× Silver Airways starts direct flights from Huntsville to Orlando

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — You can now fly directly between Huntsville and Orlando. Silver Airways launched their new service Thursday morning.

Silver Airways is not only new to Huntsville, it’s new to Alabama.

“We’re just really delighted to be in Huntsville, finally. We had some starts and stops, but we are here,” said Steve Rossum, the Chief Executive Officer of Silver Airway. “We’re committed to being in this market, we’re starting with our Saab 340, and I’m delighted to say that we’re sold out this morning.”

Passengers boarded the first of what Rossum said will be many flights.

“It’s nice to be able to go straight to Orlando. You get to bypass stopping in Atlanta which is always a pain,” said Spencer Bryant, a passenger on the flight.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the community has been asking for more direct flights for years. The airport said Orlando was one of the most requested new destinations by passengers.

“Not only are we able to link the folks in the Tennessee Valley and Huntsville and surrounding communities to central Florida, but it allows folks in Florida to come and see the beautiful area you have here. Traffic goes both ways,” said Rossum.

He said that is what will make this airline a success.

The airport said this service is important for leisure and business, especially NASA. They said the airline makes money by having passengers in the seats, so if the community supports silver, it will be a lasting partnership.

“We want to encourage everybody to support the service that we have, in anticipation of the growth for the future,” said Rick Tucker, Executive Director of Huntsville International Airport.

To celebrate the new service Silver is offering fares starting at $99 for a limited time. Orlando is the tenth non-stop destination from Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways also offers connections from Huntsville to other areas of Florida and the Bahamas.