Muscle Shoals robbery suspect on the run

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – A robbery suspect remains on the run. On Wednesday morning, a man robbed a furniture store in Muscle Shoals and disappeared. Surveillance pictures from the incident have been released.

Right at 11A.M. the male seen in the pictures walked into Watson’s Furniture on Wilson Dam Road and robbed them.

According to investigators, the man handed a worker a threatening note demanding money or “he would shoot them.” Muscle Shoals police say the suspect never presented a weapon during the exchange. and he got away with the money from the cash drawer.

A police K9 tracked the man into a nearby neighborhood, but police were unable to locate him. If you can help identify the man contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line.

There are three easy ways to give operators your anonymous tips. Over the phone dial (256)386-8685. By text message, send your detailed information to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. No matter how you get the information to them, you will be eligible for a cash reward.