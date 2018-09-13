× Man stabs three family members in Jackson County, authorities say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirms a man stabbed three of his family members, including his mother and father, in Bryant early Thursday morning.

Deputies say Tyler Jackson Blackwell was making threats to his family around 3 a.m. before the incident and that he was apparently high on meth at the time.

Jackson County authorities said Blackwell’s mother was flown to the hospital. They add that his father and the other family member are okay.

After arresting Blackwell, deputies said he began to have medical issues connected to the drugs he had used. He is currently in the hospital.