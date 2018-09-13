× Jody Singer named director of Marshall Space Flight Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has named Jody Singer the first woman director of Marshall Space Flight Center.

Singer has been acting director of the center since Todd May retired from the position in July. She has been deputy director of Marshall since February 2016.

Singer started with NASA in 1985 as an engineer in the agency’s professional intern program. She also worked 25 years in various aspects of the space shuttle program, including the return to flight after the Columbia shuttle tragedy.

Singer was a deputy for the space shuttle, Ares and Space Launch System startup programs from 2010-2012. She managed the Flight Programs and Partnerships Office from 2013-2016.

Singer has been awarded the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, the NASA Exceptional Service Medal and two Presidential Rank of Meritorious Executive Awards during her career.

Elected officials voiced their approval of Singer shortly after news of her selection.

“Jody Singer is an excellent choice to lead Marshall Spaceflight Center,” said Sen. Richard Shelby. “Her deep understanding of the Space Launch System and other critical NASA projects, along with her dedication to MSFC and the entire agency, make her the ideal candidate for this position.”

“With a career spanning 30 years at NASA, most recently as acting director of Marshall, Jody has the breadth of experience and extensive knowledge needed to lead the center during this exciting return to manned deep space exploration,” U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks said.