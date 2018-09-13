× Former Albertville attorney receives sentences for sodomy and sexual abuse of a child charges

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A judge sentenced a former Albertville attorney to life in prison on Thursday. The judge sentenced Steven Vincent Smith to 20 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child and a life sentence for sodomy, but Smith won’t be eligible for early release because of the nature of the charge.

Both sentences will run consecutively.

In March 2016, officers raided Smith’s home and office. Investigators found multiple pictures of children on Smith’s computer including a Marshall County victim. Agents with the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested Smith. A federal grand jury indicted Smith with charges of receiving and possessing child pornography in September 2016.

A federal judge sentenced Smith to 17 years for those charges.

