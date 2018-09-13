Florence moves inland early Friday with little to no direct impact around North Alabama in coming days

Spotty afternoon and evening downpours fade away as the sun sets this evening; sunset time is now before 7 PM in Huntsville: 6:55pm and getting earlier by 1 to 2 minutes each day. The shorter daylight is not stopping the summertime heat, though! It stays warm and muggy tonight: lows in the mid-70s. Friday looks hot and dry with only a slim chance of a few spotty showers as Hurricane Florence stalls near the North Carolina-South Carolina border. That storm and the features driving it keep the weather awfully hot and dry around here for several days to come.

Florence’s impacts: Florence’s over-all wind intensity is down, but the impact to the Carolinas will not be greatly diminished: extreme, prolonged storm surge reaching 15 feet or more, high wind gusts over 100 miles per hour, and tremendous inland flooding where more than 30 inches of rain could fall through the weekend.

North Alabama stays on the ‘dry’ side of the storm for the duration; however, the wind will pick up from Friday through the weekend (north at 10-20 mph on average), and some showers are possible by Sunday and Monday as the western edge of Florence’s ‘influence’ spreads clouds and some rain this direction.

Keep track of Florence, get the latest advisories, and see the other storms in the Atlantic

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week?

