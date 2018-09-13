Fall is a great time to start pruning your garden for winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As fall approaches many gardeners like to clean and prep their landscapes for winter. Most often that includes some pruning. Here are some tips on what to prune and when.

First, don’t prune anything until after a frost. After frost, any perennial that has died back can be trimmed to the ground.

Many shrubs can be shaped to keep a neat appearance, like the Boxwood or Holly, but there is an exception. Plants that flower in early spring do not need pruning, as you will be pruning off their flower buds before the flowers can open. Examples are Azalea, Lilac, Forsythia and even Snowball.

There are summer blooming shrubs such as Roses, Butterfly Bush and Abelia that can be pruned before spring, but it is best to prune in late winter instead.

Fall is the best time to clean, mulch and prune in your garden as necessary. Best advice would be to only prune what you must and consult your local garden center if you have any questions.