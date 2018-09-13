BLOG: Huntsville City School Board votes to pass budget

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City School Board approved a budget with a 4-1 vote.

The budget is one that leaders say is a positive step in the right direction. It’s not a deficit budget, but there are still millions left to make up the required month’s operating reserve the district needs to have in place.

Huntsville City Schools is on a mission to cut costs. They’ve already done so with non-payroll cuts to multiple departments. But the central office has not ruled out job cuts down the road if more savings aren’t found.