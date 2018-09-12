× Shoals firefighters accepting donations for hurricane relief

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Even before Hurricane Florence makes landfall relief efforts are underway. Volunteer fire departments are partnering in the Shoals to accept donations to send to the east coast.

“People tend to help us when we need help in this area with the tornadoes and whatever other emergency happens,” stated Nitrate City Fire Chief Kelly Aday. “I think this is just a way we can return the favor.”

Chief Aday is working with the Lexington Fire Department to accept donations. They are looking for non-perishable items such as water and canned goods. After the storm passes they will be ready to send the gathered supplies where they are needed.

“They (Lexington VFD) have the capability with one of their members of transporting the supplies, and if we need to partner with another organization we will do that,” said Aday.

The firefighters just want to get the supplies to those who will need them. Chief Aday knows all too well lives will be shaken by Mother Nature. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a hurricane or tornado, if you’re affected it’s bad,” Aday said.

During the afternoons, Chief Aday says they will keep volunteers at the Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department just off East Second Street, and at the Lexington Fire Department near the Hwy. 64 and Hwy. 101 intersection to accept donations.