Police search for 71-year-old man with dementia in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a man with dementia. Albertville Police say 71-year-old David Cornelius was last seen in the area of the Rock Store on Edmondson Street at Section Line Road.

Police describe Cornelius as being Caucasian, 6’0″ tall, weighing 190 lbs., with grey hair, and a grey beard. Authorities did not provide a photo of Cornelius at this time.

If you see David Cornelius call the Albertville Police Station at (256) 878-1212.