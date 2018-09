Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirms a pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning near the intersection of Highway 431 and Charity Lane.

Authorities say a truck traveling south struck a man that was crossing the highway. One north and southbound lane have been closed until further notice.

WHNT has a crew on the scene. We will update this story as we work to gather more information.