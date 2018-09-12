North Alabama students are semifinalists for National Merit Scholarships

Dozens of students from north Alabama are semifinalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program.

There are 16,000 semifinalists around the country competing for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships that will be offered next spring, according to our news partners al.com. The semifinalists were selected from 1.6 million high school juniors in 22,000 high schools who took the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The semifinalists represent less than 1 percent of U.S high school seniors.

Arab High School

Bailey Maze

Danville High School

Taylor Northcutt

Decatur High School

John Moebes

David Walker

Florence High School

Adeline Watson

Madison County High School

Alexis Lopez

Hartselle High School

Tyler Der

Jacob Garrison

Sparkman High School – Harvest

Hope Keys

Avery Wilbanks

Hazel Green High School

Ashley Bates

Grissom High School – Huntsville

Kyra Britton

Charis Harrison

Kristen Herder

Alison Hu

Noah Kiim

Louis Levesque

Connor Morgan

Jack Smaligan

Huntsville High School

Sarah Kelso

Lauren Scott

New Century Technology High School- Huntsville

Kathryn Phillips

Randolph School – Huntsville

Brayden Anderson

Brooke Harmon

Samuel Hartley

Katherine Hunter

Peyton Paulus

David Strickland

St. John Paul II Catholic – Huntsville

Daniel Caruso

Colette Jones

John Sauter

James Clemens High School – Madison

Nathan Assaf

Ethan Brown

Sarah Han

Zachary Hannon

Joshua Kennedy

Dongwon Lee

Hailey Long

Jillian Minor

Neha Mokashi

Laith Qushair

Aditya Singhal

Hannah Smid

Anna Townsend

Mary Vaughan

Meredith Williams

Excalibur Christian School – Madison

Noah Haynes

Bob Jones High School – Madison

Christopher Adamczyk

Justin Byers

John Chen

Leslie Chu

Matthew Do

Jack Harbin

Samuel Hyams

Angela Kinsey

David Li

Aditi Limaye

Tony Tian

Corey Tolbert

Cassandra Volkin

Sam Ward

Cheng Zhou

Muscle Shoals High School

Sean Cameron

Caleb Kirk

James Medlin

John Yordy

Owens Cross Road – Homeschool

Ellie Talalight