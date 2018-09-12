North Alabama students are semifinalists for National Merit Scholarships
Dozens of students from north Alabama are semifinalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program.
There are 16,000 semifinalists around the country competing for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships that will be offered next spring, according to our news partners al.com. The semifinalists were selected from 1.6 million high school juniors in 22,000 high schools who took the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The semifinalists represent less than 1 percent of U.S high school seniors.
Arab High School
Bailey Maze
Danville High School
Taylor Northcutt
Decatur High School
John Moebes
David Walker
Florence High School
Adeline Watson
Madison County High School
Alexis Lopez
Hartselle High School
Tyler Der
Jacob Garrison
Sparkman High School – Harvest
Hope Keys
Avery Wilbanks
Hazel Green High School
Ashley Bates
Grissom High School – Huntsville
Kyra Britton
Charis Harrison
Kristen Herder
Alison Hu
Noah Kiim
Louis Levesque
Connor Morgan
Jack Smaligan
Huntsville High School
Sarah Kelso
Lauren Scott
New Century Technology High School- Huntsville
Kathryn Phillips
Randolph School – Huntsville
Brayden Anderson
Brooke Harmon
Samuel Hartley
Katherine Hunter
Peyton Paulus
David Strickland
St. John Paul II Catholic – Huntsville
Daniel Caruso
Colette Jones
John Sauter
James Clemens High School – Madison
Nathan Assaf
Ethan Brown
Sarah Han
Zachary Hannon
Joshua Kennedy
Dongwon Lee
Hailey Long
Jillian Minor
Neha Mokashi
Laith Qushair
Aditya Singhal
Hannah Smid
Anna Townsend
Mary Vaughan
Meredith Williams
Excalibur Christian School – Madison
Noah Haynes
Bob Jones High School – Madison
Christopher Adamczyk
Justin Byers
John Chen
Leslie Chu
Matthew Do
Jack Harbin
Samuel Hyams
Angela Kinsey
David Li
Aditi Limaye
Tony Tian
Corey Tolbert
Cassandra Volkin
Sam Ward
Cheng Zhou
Muscle Shoals High School
Sean Cameron
Caleb Kirk
James Medlin
John Yordy
Owens Cross Road – Homeschool
Ellie Talalight