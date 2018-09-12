JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Meet Marlene Neely. She is a reading specialist at Section High School in Jackson County.

“Pulls kids out of class that need some extra help and all. She works with them,” said Principal Gene Roberts.

But that’s not all.

“Raising money for our outdoor classroom out here. She is a very big asset to Section High School and we are glad to have her here,” added Roberts.

And the funds couldn’t come at a better time.

“Last year we started a project where we wanted to get rid of the mulch on our playground. The children were coming in from PE and the kids were covered in black, their faces, their hands, their clothes their shoes,” said Neely.

Working in Section makes it extra special.

“There is no better place to be to work and improve than your home school.” said Neely.

With ongoing projects, it’s perfect timing for Mrs. Neely and her new found fortune.

“Yay, I am so excited! I am thrilled!”

Tell us about a public school teacher you feel deserves recognition. Send us your nomination today! Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom. Nominees must teach in K-12 public schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area.