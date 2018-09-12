Man arrested after fatal shooting in Giles County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GILES COUNTY, Tenn.- A man is now in jail in Tennessee after police say he shot and killed another man three nights ago. The shooting happened just before midnight at a home along Columbia Highway near Lynnville in northern Giles County.

Deputies were called to the home and found 56-year-old Melvin Hyde dead inside.

Deputies then searched for and arrested 36-year-old Jonathan Darrell Dimarco in connection with the shooting. So far, investigators aren't saying how Hyde and Dimarco knew each other.

Authorities charged Dimarco with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond is set at $200,000.

Dimarco is also a registered sex offender. He's now locked up in the Giles County jail and will appear in court on the murder charge on September 24th.