× Counterfeiting suspect captured after chase in Harvest area

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies from Limestone and Madison counties spent more than two hours pursuing a counterfeiting suspect who they said ran from them Wednesday morning.

A Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said around 9:30 a.m. a deputy tried to stop a man suspected of passing a counterfeit bill at a convenience store. The suspect then led the deputy on a chase that ended in Madison County, he said.

The suspect was captured just before noon on Harvest Road, about a mile east of the Madison-Limestone line, the spokesman said.

WHNT News 19 viewers said multiple deputies could be seen in the area of Harvest and Carroll roads searching.

Limestone County Schools in the area were placed on a modified lockdown during the search, meaning students could not go outside.

Search dogs from the Limestone County Jail and the sheriff’s office’s helicopter also were brought out to help find the suspect.