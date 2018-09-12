Hurricane Florence approaching Carolina coast, will move west this weekend

Hurricane Florence weakened slightly Wednesday afternoon: As of 4pm CDT Wednesday, it is a major Category 3 Hurricane with sustained winds of 120 mph.

Some fluctuation in strength is possible as it moves toward land in the next 24 hours.

Florence’s impacts: The National Hurricane Center projects Florence’s landfall near the North Carolina-South Carolina border on Saturday morning; however, the storm will be spinning just offshore – stalled out – east of Wilmington, NC for about 36-48 hours before that. That means the potential for days of hurricane force wind gusts, high waves, and storm surge that could be as high as 15 feet.

Florence weakens to a tropical storm by Sunday and a depression as it slowly drifts northwest into the Appalachians on Monday.

North Alabama stays on the ‘dry’ side of the storm for the duration; however, the wind will pick up from Friday through the weekend (north at 10-20 mph on average), and some showers are possible by Sunday and Monday as the western edge of Florence’s ‘influence’ spreads clouds and some rain this direction.