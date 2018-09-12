× Huntsville man gets 15 years in child sex trafficking case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A federal judge sentenced a Huntsville man who pleaded guilty to commercial sex trafficking to 15 years in prison Wednesday.

Billy Randolph Edwards, 64, admitted paying a 15-year-old boy’s father so he could have sexual contact with the teen, federal prosecutors said.

Edwards was arrested in September 2017. Prosecutors said he began paying the boy’s father in 2014 and stopped making payments after several months of encounters. The boy’s father then began blackmailing Edwards, who then paid $20,000 in exchange for a cell phone that contained incriminating evidence, prosecutors said.

The teen told law enforcement about the sex trafficking in May 2017, authorities said.

The father, a Honduran national, also pleaded guilty Wednesday to coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution. His sentencing date has not been set. The man has already served about five months in prison for illegally re-entering the United States after a previous deportation.