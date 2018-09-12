× Huntsville man charged with murder for 2017 wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man originally charged with manslaughter for a wreck that left another man dead has been indicted for murder.

Court documents show Derrick Lamont Chandler, 48, was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in August on a murder charge.

Chandler was drunk when he caused a wreck in November 2017 that killed Michael Buckner.

According to our news partners at al.com, the wreck happened at 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 when Chandler’s Jeep crossed over into oncoming traffic on Delaware Boulevard and hit Buckner’s vehicle head-on. Buckner died at the scene.

Chandler is out of jail on bond. Court records indicate a trial date has not been set.