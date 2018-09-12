Groundbreaking held for new Clift Farm development in Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - A huge piece of farmland that's been in the same family for generations will soon turn into a major development. Jack Clift and his family's land has been impacting Madison county for years and now it will continue to make a difference as homes, retail space and more.

"It's a gem that's not supposed to be here," said Louis Breland, owner of Breland Companies.

The Clift family celebrated the groundbreaking for over 600 acres of land that has been in their family since the 1850s.

"No matter what Louis Breland does on this property it will create additional revenue for and it'll be truly something special in western Madison County," said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

Breland Companies will be developing the land and owner Louis Breland has big plans.

"Restaurants, hotels, medical, residential, multifamily, it's going to be a little bit of everything," Breland said. "We're gonna create a small town."

One unique feature about the Clift Farm development will be the street names; all of the streets will be named after members of the Clift family to carry on their legacy in Madison County.

Dale Strong told WHNT News 19 that he expects this development to be extremely beneficial and hopes the community is as excited as he is.

"It's something about bringing the old with the new and then you look at the young professionals here moving to our community," Strong said. "I think this is going to be a dynamic development to join with many others in the area but also create a tax base that's going to benefit all of Madison County."

With over 600 acres to work with, developers don't have an expected completion date for all of the exciting development coming to Clift Farm, but they're excited to get started.