Governor Ivey approves deployment of personnel and resources to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey announced Alabama is sending state personnel and resources to North Carolina to assist with hurricane response efforts.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) has received requests for assistance from North Carolina and South Carolina as Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast. Currently, AEMA has one mobile communication site vehicle, one AEMA staff member, and one Mobile County responder in route to a staging area in North Carolina.

“As the East Coast makes preparations ahead of Hurricane Florence, Alabama will also be prepared to aid in any way we can. I spoke with the governors of North and South Carolina and offered our support,” Governor Ivey said. “Alabama EMA will continue working with their counterparts in the Carolinas. Taking the necessary precautions ahead of time and having all-hands-on-deck to respond is of the utmost importance. Alabama stands ready to help.”

The Mobile Communication Site Team will support the state of North Carolina in maintaining critical communication links for public safety radio communications. They will help North Carolina EMA as they coordinate their state response efforts.

“We are leaning forward to support those states that may be impacted by Hurricane Florence” said Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings. “We are a close-knit team in FEMA Region IV, and when one state is threatened, we all stand ready to assist our incredible neighbors to prepare, respond and recover to save lives and mitigate human suffering. Alabama is always ready to assist when there is a need.”

Additional support is under consideration including:

Nurse strike team

Emergency Operations Center personnel

Damage assessment teams and debris management personnel

Mental health professionals

Volunteer services personnel

Maxwell Incident Support Base

Electrical line maintenance crews

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is prepared to expedite the passage of vehicles for disaster response as they travel through Alabama to affected areas on the East Coast.

Resource deployments are being coordinated through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). Since its enactment by Congress in 1996, largely as a response to the devastation of Hurricane Andrew in 1992, EMAC functions as a mutual aid partnership between states that allows for state-to-state support during disasters.

States send requests for assistance to other states during catastrophic events or when another state has specialized personnel or equipment needed to respond to an emergency situation. Services rendered by the state sending aid are reimbursed by the state requesting assistance.