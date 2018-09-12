× Gov. Ivey raises reward for info on unsolved Athens murder

ATHENS, Ala. – Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones is thanking Governor Kay Ivey for adding extra incentive to bring a six-year-old murder case to a close.

The governor increased the reward from $5,000 to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the 2012 murder of Sharon Wellington.

The 32-year-old was found fatally stabbed multiple times on November 30, 2012, in her apartment on East Elm Street. Her neighbors at the Elmwood Apartment Complex told WHNT News 19 her murder made them fearful the killer lived among them.

“Athens Police Department has continued to diligently work on this case since the very beginning, and we are very hopeful that this additional reward will generate new leads in this case,” said DA Brian Jones.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry, and they believe she knew her murderer.