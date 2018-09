DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam that has been reported several times in the past 24 hours.

Police say a caller has been contacting people to collect money for, “injured police officers,” while posing as Police Chief Nate Allen. Many describe the caller to be aggressive and persistent.

Decatur Police assure they would never solicit money over the phone.

Anyone who has received the call is encouraged to call police at 256-341-4660.