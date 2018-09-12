× Accused Guntersville murderer moved to Kilby prison

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A man charged with murdering three people in Guntersville has been moved to Montgomery County.

Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was moved to Kilby Correctional Facility Tuesday. Prison records indicate he’s being held there for violation of his parole on burglary, assault and escape charges.

Until Tuesday, Spencer was being held in the Marshall County Jail on 7 capital murder charges.

He’s accused of killing Marie Martin, 74, her great-grandson Colton Lee, 7, and Martha Reliford, 65. Martin’s and Lee’s bodies were found in one home on Mulberry Street in Guntersville July 13; Reliford’s body was found in a neighboring home.

At the time of the murders, Spencer was out of jail on parole but had walked away from the Birmingham halfway house he was ordered to months before. The Alabama Attorney General’s Office said Spencer was improperly categorized as a “non-victim” offender.

Spencer’s next court date is set for Dec. 3.