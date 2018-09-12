10 days to Fall, where’s the Fall-like weather?

Fall technically starts in ten days. The weather? It says, ‘so what.’

The average high temperature this time of year in Huntsville is around 86ºF. We’re looking at temperatures that might come close to 96ºF and a heat index that gets up around 100ºF through the weekend, and unfortunately for the pumpkin spice-loving, wishing-to-wear-a-sweater crowd, there’s not much hope of chilly air around here anytime soon.

To find it, you have to go to what we call GFS ‘Lala Land.’ On Thursday, September 27th, the GFS projects lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

Too soon to believe or ‘expect’ that? You bet.

The ensembles (a slightly more reliable way of looking long-range) don’t give us that much cool air, but at least it shows a trend toward more ‘seasonable’ weather by the end of the month.

In this case, seasonable would mean highs in the low-80s and lows closer to 60ºF.

The other ‘bad’ news in all of this: next to no rain expected. This is shaping up to be a very, very dry 10-15 days ahead unless something tropical manages to sneak in and bring rainfall.

The same guidance projecting the not-so-cool temperatures gives us a hint at just how dry it will be, too.

