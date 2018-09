× Wayne Farms to host job fair Saturday

DECATUR, Ala. — In the market for a new job? Wayne Farms in Decatur will be hosting a job fair Saturday, September 15.

The event will be held at 254 Ipsco Street in Decatur from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sno-cones will be served to all candidates.

For more information about the career fair, call 256-306-1050.