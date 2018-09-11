REI Co-op to open first Alabama store in Huntsville

An outdoor retailer new to Alabama will soon make its home in the Rocket City.

REI Co-op will be opening its first location in Alabama at MidCity Huntsville in fall of 2019.

“Huntsville is a growing outdoor community with proximity to areas like Blevins Gap, Rainbow Mountain, the Tennessee River and Guntersville Lake,” said Gail Kirkland, REI retail director for the Southeast district. “With more than 11,000 active REI members in the state of Alabama, we are excited to continue to grow in the South and invest in this community.”

The new location plans to work with local nonprofits to maintain local trails and parks. The store will also have direct access to MidCity Park, a 40-acre public space with a trail system, lakeside dock and outdoor amphitheater.

“The redevelopment efforts of the former Madison Square Mall property continues to provide new to market options for our community,” said Shane Davis, director of urban planning at The City of Huntsville. “The Master Plan of the development includes over 30 acres of active space for kayaking, running, biking, rock climbing, along with an outdoor amphitheater. The goal of MidCity is to provide a mix of retail opportunities, entertainment, and outdoor spaces such that the area is always active. The addition of REI Co-op is an outstanding retailer that adds tremendous energy to this plan.”

Huntsville joins 12 other REI stores in the South, with existing locations in Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Anyone interested in joining the REI team can apply here. REI expects to hire nearly 50 employees at the new store in Huntsville.