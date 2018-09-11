× Officers warn of caller who claims to raise funds for Boaz Police Department – it’s a scam

BOAZ, Ala. — Someone called residents in Marshall County saying they were raising money for the Boaz Police Department, but the thing is, officers don’t do that.

“The caller stated that they were trying to raise funds to help fund the Boaz Police Department equipment and training issues,” explained Deputy Chief Rusty Rowan. “We never solicit funds via telephone, text message or email. We never solicit funds from individuals.”

Investigators don’t have much to go off of.

“We do understand that the caller made a call from a 256 area code and an 803 prefix. We don’t have the last four digits, but that is all we have right now to go on. It’s a male caller,” Rowan said.

If you are contacted by anyone making this claim or request, make an effort to write down the number, but don’t give the caller any information. If you have information regarding this activity, call the Boaz Police Detective Division at 256-593-6812.