NCAA hits Alabama A&M with penalties over dozens of ineligible student athletes

NORMAL, Ala. – Alabama A&M University is on probation through 2023 and and has a postseason ban for several sports because of dozens of errors made in certifying dozens of student athletes, the university said Tuesday.

The university and the NCAA said there were violations made in certifying 101 students in 14 sports from the 2011-2012 school year through 2015-2016.

As a result of the miscertifications, which the university said were unintentional, the NCAA Committee on Infractions imposed five years of probation for Alabama A&M.

Other penalties included:

Vacated records in events where ineligible student athletes competed

2018-2019 postseason bans for baseball, men’s basketball, football and men’s golf

Scholarship reductions for baseball, men’s basketball, football and men’s golf

Recruiting restrictions for the 2018-2019 academic year

No recruiting two-year college transfers for the 2019-2020 academic year

A $5,000 fine plus 1 percent of the annual budgets of the baseball, men’s basketball, football and men’s golf programs.

The violations were initially discovered in 2015 during an NCAA data review. The NCAA and Alabama A&M worked together to investigate the issues, according to the university.

Since they were found, Alabama A&M said it has taken steps to prevent more miscertifications. Among those steps is certifying student athletes four times a year and the hiring of staff with experience in student compliance.