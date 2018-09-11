Madison first responders & community remember 9/11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- On this 17th anniversary of 9/11, our community is remembering and honoring the first responders who saved lives, risked their lives, and gave their lives.

“It was something that shocked the nation. Shocked the consciousness of the American psyche," recalled Madison Police Chief Dave Jernigan. “We want to be able to, on that anniversary, remember the ultimate sacrifice.”

Even 17 years later, first responders are remembered, honored, and represented at ceremonies across the nation. HEMSI, Madison Police, and Madison Fire & Rescue were all represented at the ceremony.

Several community members attended. Veterans, first responders, and their children, who will learn about 9/11 as a piece of history.

At the ceremony the colors were presented, the flag was lowered to half-staff, thanks were given, and prayers were said.

"This is what public service is," Jernigan said. "Emergency medical services, fire and police, they do this every day, across the country. It’s just on that particular day it was a very tremendous and shocking thing to happen to our nation."