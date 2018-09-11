Local woman writes “thank you” letters to first responders in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Out of the first responders who raced to ground zero to help on September 11, 2001 more than 350 of them have died from 9-11 related illnesses. More than 7,500 have been diagnosed with cancer. The terrorist attacks on 9/11 impacted everyone in some way.

One Huntsville woman is taking those feelings and putting them into writing more than 200 "Thank You" cards for first responders in NYC.

Nearly a thousand miles away from the Big Apple in the comfort of her apartment, Rhinannon Lindsey writes "Thank You" cards to first responders to be delivered on September 11th.

The cards thank them for their service. She sends the letters to emergency personnel who were involved in the rescue efforts during 9/11. All 250 cards end with the bible verse John 13:7.

"You do not realize what I am doing, but later you will. That statement that Jesus made in the bible to me it says you know certain things throughout our lives happen. We may not understand why they happen, or when they happen, or what the purpose is but everything does truly happen for a purpose. One day we might know what that purpose serves," Rhinannon Lindsey said.

This is the the second year Lindsey has written "Thank You" cards to New York City.

She was moved to do so after watching a documentary in 2017. "It was important for me to do this because even someone like me in Huntsville, Alabama does not forget them and does not let their legacy, their heroism, and sacrifice go unnoticed even all these years later," Lindsey said.

She's not writing the cards for herself. She's writing them for the men and woman who without hesitation ran into danger 17 years ago to try and save as many lives as they could.