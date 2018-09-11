× Judge sets hearing over request for info in Huntsville officer’s murder trial

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The judge in the murder trial of a Huntsville Police Department officer has set a hearing later this month over prosecutors’ claims that the city is refusing to give them evidence in the case.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Donna Pate set a hearing for Sept. 28 on a motion filed Monday by the Madison County District Attorney’s Office in the case of Officer William Darby.

Darby is charged with the murder of Jeffery Parker, 49, who was shot and killed at his home in April after police were called there for an armed and suicidal person.

The motion filed Monday claims the city has refused to hand over evidence from investigations conducted by an incident review board and the Huntsville Police Department’s Internal Affairs division. Requests were made in May and again via a subpoena in August, prosecutors claim.

The city responded to the subpoena with a letter stating the Internal Affairs investigation materials were not public record.

The hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28 in Judge Pate’s courtroom.

Darby is currently free on bond and has a trial date set for late October.