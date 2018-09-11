Huntsville Utilities send crews to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. – When a natural disaster is expecting to strike Huntsville Utilities goes on standby, and so do thousands of other utility companies around the country.

"In this case, it doesn't look like we are going to be affected by Hurricane Florence, so once the call goes out we will assess that and hopefully answer. In this case, we have answered," Huntsville Utilities Spokesperson Joe Gehrdes said.

On Monday, Electric Cities of North Carolina sent out the call asking for assistance. Huntsville Utilities is sending three crews and equipment to La Grange, North Carolina. It's about an hour from the coast.

The 12 Huntsville Utility employees that are going all volunteered to make the trip. "They have helpful hearts and they take a lot of pride in their work in being able to restore things safely and quickly. This is just a call for them to go do their job for people who we expect will be in great need to have their power restored," Gehrdes said.

Joe Gehrdes said calls will start coming in once the storm makes landfall. "If they go somewhere and they are able to help out quickly, then we will see where the next place has need," Gehrdes said.

Crews will be doing repair and restoration work. "They are trained for it because repair and restoration is what they do for a living apart from building the grid. It's their job to maintain it," Gehrdes said.

Gehrdes said with the way the storm is looking the Carolinas are going to need all the help they can get.