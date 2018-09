× Huntsville police serve search warrant at home on Mastin Lake Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities served a search warrant at a home just off Mastin Lake Road Tuesday morning.

Undercover officers and the Huntsville Police Department’s SWAT team were seen at a home on the corner of Mastin Lake and Marymount Drive.

Police on the scene said they were serving a narcotics search warrant.

They did not give any information about whether there were any arrests at the home.