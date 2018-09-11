Help Huntsville Animal Shelter make some space with $10 adoption special

Posted 4:40 pm, September 11, 2018, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –Huntsville Animal Services is working to make some much-needed space at the shelter and they are celebrating Dogs in Space – the History of Canine Cosmonauts by offering $10 adoption specials for dogs during the month of September.

The $10 adoption package includes a rabies vaccination, city license, microchip, and spay or neuter surgery.  Special exceptions may apply to specific pets.

Huntsville Animal Services is out of space! “Oh my……we had ZERO dog adoptions yesterday………we’ve only adopted 5 dogs in three days……that DOES NOT work for us! We will be out of kennels today! Come Adopt! Most dogs and cats are only $10! Bella [495271] is a 5- year-old female with special needs. Bella requires an experienced handler because she can’t wear a leash yet and is very skittish.

In addition to the adoption special, Huntsville Animal Service Foundation (HASF) will be the featured charitable organization at the German Biergarten and Cuisine at the Space and Rocket Center Davidson building on Thursday, Sept. 20, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. All donations will benefit the Shelter animals through HASF. If you aren’t able to adopt a pet, this is a great way to help support the ongoing work to save pet lives at Huntsville Animal Services.

The Huntsville Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call (256) 883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or check them out on Facebook for more information.