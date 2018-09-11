Help Huntsville Animal Shelter make some space with $10 adoption special

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –Huntsville Animal Services is working to make some much-needed space at the shelter and they are celebrating Dogs in Space – the History of Canine Cosmonauts by offering $10 adoption specials for dogs during the month of September.

The $10 adoption package includes a rabies vaccination, city license, microchip, and spay or neuter surgery. Special exceptions may apply to specific pets.

In addition to the adoption special,will be the featured charitable organization at the German Biergarten and Cuisine at the Space and Rocket Center Davidson building on Thursday, Sept. 20, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. All donations will benefit the Shelter animals through HASF. If you aren’t able to adopt a pet, this is a great way to help support the ongoing work to save pet lives at Huntsville Animal Services.

The Huntsville Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call (256) 883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or check them out on Facebook for more information.