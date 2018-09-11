Florence roars in the Atlantic, the weather stays quiet here for now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Florence roars in the Atlantic, and the weather in the Tennessee Valley region stays quiet. Sunshine broke through the clouds at times helping push the temperature back up into a hotter, more seasonable range than yesterday’s 74ºF in Huntsville (which was the coolest day since April 29th - 135 days ago). We see very little chance of rain in the short-term; other than some spotty here-and-there showers on Wednesday and Thursday, most of us stay dry for quite a while.

It gets hotter, too! As Hurricane Florence nears the Carolinas late this week, drier air moves in from the north. The drier it gets, the hotter it gets, so be ready for a return to the 90s soon.

See the latest information, satellite imagery and forecast track with WHNT.com's Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Look at this incredible close-up view of Florence's eye on Tuesday afternoon as the winds increased following an eye wall replacement cycle:

Short-term showers: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but we do not expect widespread, heavy soaking rainfall. Isolated spots may get 0.10” to 0.25” of rain; most of us get nothing at all for the rest of this week.

Thursday’s rain chance is meager: 10%. We’ll be back in the 90s on Thursday, and that starts a streak of 90-degree heat that likely lasts through the middle of next week unless the effects of Hurricane Florence become a little greater toward Sunday and Monday.

This weekend’s forecast has some ‘baked-in’ uncertainty because of the far-reaching effects of Hurricane Florence. By Saturday and Sunday, Florence will have weakened to a Tropical Storm or Depression over/near land. The storm will still be swirling, still be spreading clouds and rain, and still be a big regional weather influence.

Florence’s exact position over the weekend and early next week will control whether we are in the sunny, hot, dry conditions or under a canopy of clouds with a chance of some showers. Either way, at this point we do not expect widespread heavy rainfall from Florence, but we do see potential to catch some shade from the clouds and see a few scattered showers (especially over Northeast Alabama) by Sunday and Monday.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

