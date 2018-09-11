× Birmingham impounding rideshare scooters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The city of Birmingham is impounding electric scooters that a rideshare company left around the metro area.

Police say more than 40 scooters had been confiscated by Monday afternoon, and the Bird company could be charged as much as $500 a day for each one.

Al.com reports that dozens of the dockless electric scooters showed up in Birmingham on Aug. 28. The scooters are rented through the Bird app, but the city says the company doesn’t have a business license.

Other cities have stopped similar companies from operating because of a lack of business licenses and complaints about the scooters clogging sidewalks.

Bird has applied for a license in Birmingham.

The Birmingham suburb of Homewood also has impounded scooters.