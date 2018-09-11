× Athens Arts League to honor those affected by childhood cancer

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens Art League is asking the community to dress like a superhero or wear a superhero t-shirt during the Arts After Hours event on September 14. It’s in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The event begins at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will feature music and vendors on Washington Street. They warn drivers the street will be blocked off.

Here is a list of activities for the event:

● Attendees can shop for locally made art among the High Cotton Art’s artists and sign up for art classes. Art pieces include paintings, stained glass, photographs, cards, jewelry and ceramics.

● United Ink Tattoos and Body Piercings in Athens will have a booth to provide free temporary tattoos for children. The tattoos will be superheroes.

● Athens Arts League with assistance from TRAIL provides a student studio at High Cotton Arts. Children are welcome to come create inspirational art for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to exhibit in the student for September. Art supplies will be provided.

● Sylvia Vann’s Little Kitchen Food Truck will have Cajun dishes and other dishes for sal