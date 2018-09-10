Virginia College at Huntsville no longer accepting new students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Effective Monday, the Huntsville campus of Virginia College will no longer accept new students.

The following statement is posted on the college’s website:

After many years of successfully preparing students for new careers, Virginia College in Huntsville will no longer enroll new students effective Sept. 10, 2018.

As always, we continue to focus on helping our students graduate and assisting them with getting jobs in their fields. We are proud of our history, and we look forward to the success of our final class of students.