Tropical Development In The Gulf Possible Later This Week

We’re keeping a watchful eye on Hurricane Florence, but we’re also still monitoring other potential areas of development in the tropics. The newest area of concern is a tropical wave in the Caribbean, Invest 95L.

Right now this wave is made up of a disorganized cluster of thunderstorms. That likely doesn’t change in the next 24 hours as the wave moves toward the Yucatan Peninsula. Interacting with the peninsula should keep development from occurring through the first half of this week. If Invest 95L makes it back over open waters though, that would give it a chance to organize and potentially strengthen into a tropical depression.

This isn’t a guarantee, as the disturbance would have a small window of opportunity to develop later this week. The National Hurricane Center has given Invest 95L a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days. If it does develop into a tropical depression it would most likely head west toward the coast of Texas.