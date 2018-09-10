Red-tailed hawk shot by arrow, Alabama wildlife group seeks person responsible

HARTSELLE, Ala. — The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division is asking for help finding the person responsible for shooting a red-tailed hawk.

The bird is currently in the Hartselle area. The division received a report about the impaled bird Sunday.

“Most sportsmen make good, ethical choices, and don’t like to see when others choose not to,” the division said in a post on Facebook.

A member of the Alabama Hawking Association was unable to capture the injured hawk Sunday for medical treatment. Efforts continue Monday to try to treat the bird for its injuries.

According to the division, hawks are protected by state and federal laws.

Anyone with information regarding the person responsible for wounding the hawk is asked to call 1-800-272-GAME. All information is kept anonymous.