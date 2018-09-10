× Huntsville man indicted for DUI wreck that killed pregnant woman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Madison County grand jury indicted a Huntsville man on two murder charges for a 2017 wreck that left a pregnant woman and her child dead.

Dennis Kent Hammond, 58, is charged in connection with a wreck on Jordan Lane in July 2017.

Danetria Rice, 29, was riding in a vehicle when Hammond’s vehicle crossed multiple lanes and crashed into their vehicle, authorities said. Her husband and 2-year-old daughter were also in the vehicle when the crash happened.

Rice was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Doctors delivered her child, but the baby also died.

Hammond was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Madison County jail records indicate Hammond has been free on $60,000 bond since his initial arrest last year.