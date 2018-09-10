× Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews participate in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s been seventeen years since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Many will spend the day remembering those who died. Several Huntsville firefighters made a trip this past weekend to take part in the 9th Annual Nashville 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower in downtown.

The firefighters climbed 110 stories to remember the 343 New York City firefighters who died when the Twin Towers collapsed after terrorists flew planes into them.

After our Huntsville Fire and Fescue firefighters completed the climb in memory of a fallen brother, they told a crowd who they were remembering and rang a bell.

Each firefighter climbed 28 stories and made the trip four times wearing their turnout gear and carrying the heavy equipment used in high-rise fires.