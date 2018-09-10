× Georgia school to start paddling students as discipline

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (AP) — Paddling students is now a disciplinary policy at a Georgia charter school and parents who don’t consent have to agree to up to five days of suspension for their children instead.

WRDW-TV reports the Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics sent parents a letter last week asking permission to hit children with a wooden paddle. Superintendent Jody Boulineau says the kindergarten through ninth grade school has received a little more than 100 of the forms back and a third of them give consent to use the paddle.

Boulineau says the corporal punishment won’t be used often, and just the threat of it will be a deterrent.

The form says students will be spanked on the buttocks in an office with closed doors and shouldn’t be struck more than three times.